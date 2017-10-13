Pink Reveals That Her Baby Boy Jameson Cries When She Sings!

Pink is madly in love with Jameson Moon Hart, her baby boy with Carey Hart who was born in December – but Jameson‘s not exactly in love with his mom’s singing voice!

The Beautiful Trauma singer appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote her new record on Thursday night (October 12) in New York City.

When Jimmy asked if Pink sings lullabies to Jameson, she revealed the funny news: “I try to! He cries when I sing,” she said. “He has since birth, which is kind of rough.”

Watch her explanation below!