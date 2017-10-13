Top Stories
Fri, 13 October 2017 at 11:00 am

Pink Sings Fall Tweets Version of 'Bodak Yellow' on 'The Tonight Show' - Watch Here!

Pink had some fun while making an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday (October 12) in New York City.

The 38-year-old pop superstar took part in a fall season-themed segment where she sang altered lyrics to popular songs, submitted in the form of viewer’s tweets with the hashtag #FallSongs, and read out loud by Jimmy himself.

Pink sang #FallSongs versions of her very own song “Just Give Me a Reason,” Alanis Morissette‘s “You Oughta Know,Eurythmics‘ “Sweet Dreams,” and most notably Cardi B‘s current #1 smash “Bodak Yellow.”

ICYMI: Pink is set to hit the SNL stage as the musical guest this weekend.

Watch the hilarious segment below…


