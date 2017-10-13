Pregnant Mindy Kaling Reveals Gender of Her Baby on 'Ellen' - Watch Here!

Mindy Kaling dropped some big news while making an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing today (October 13) on NBC!

The 38-year-old actress opened up about her first pregnancy and the end of her show The Mindy Project.

“I’m very, very pregnant,” Mindy teased, adding of her pregnancy, “I’ve had a pretty great time of it so far, but I think I took a lot for granted before this, now that I’m in my current situation. Like, sitting, I’m obsessed with sitting and even when I was standing back there I was looking at this chair and I was like, ‘Awww, can’t wait to sit in that chair!’”

Ellen then asked Mindy if knew the gender of her baby. “I’m not waiting, I wanted to know way early. I’m having a girl,” Mindy confirmed before admitting A Wrinkle in Time co-star Oprah Winfrey spilled the beans on her pregnancy first.

“If anyone is going to announce big news about your private life, Oprah Winfrey is the person,” Mindy said. “You can’t complain that much about it. And you also can’t be like, ‘Hey, Oprah, zip it’ — because she’s almost like a religious figure. So if there’s one person I have to tell my daughter about that revealed her existence to the world, Oprah is pretty good.”



