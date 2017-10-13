Priyanka Chopra, Kelly Clarkson & Octavia Spencer Get Honored at Variety Power of Women Luncheon

Priyanka Chopra received a special honor from Variety during their annual Power Of Women luncheon!

The 35-year-old actress joined a group of outstanding women, including Kelly Clarkson, Michelle Pfeiffer and Octavia Spencer, at the event on Friday afternoon (October 13) at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The luncheon honored some of the most philanthropic and trailblazing women in Hollywood.

Priyanka was honored for her work as UNICEF ambassador while Michelle represented the Environmental Working Group, Octavia was celebrated for her work with City Year and Kelly was recognized for efforts with XQ Institute.

“Your achievements not just inspire me but also so many others to work harder, be better and make a dent wherever we can,” Priyanka said to her fellow honorees.

10+ pictures inside from Variety’s Power of Women luncheon…

