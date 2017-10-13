Rachel Brosnahan Transforms from Housewife to Comedian in 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Trailer!

Gilmore Girls creator Amy Sherman-Palladino is back with a brand new series called The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and it looks like it’s going to be everyone’s new obsession!

The new series stars Rachel Brosnahan as Midge Maisel, whose life is on track– husband, kids, and elegant Yom Kippur dinners in their Upper West Side apartment. But when her life takes a surprise turn, she has to quickly decide what else she’s good at – and going from housewife to stand-up comic is a wild choice to everyone but her.

Tony Shalhoub, Alex Borstein, Michael Zegen, and Marin Hinkle also star in the show, which will begin streaming on Amazon Prime on November 29.

Watch the trailer below!



The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Official Trailer