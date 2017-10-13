Renee Zellweger is Pretty in Yellow at 'Same Kind of Different as Me' Premiere

Renee Zellweger is all smiles as she arrives on the red carpet for the premiere of her new movie Same Kind of Different as Me on Thursday night (October 12) at the Westwood Village Theatre in Westwood, Calif.

The 48-year-old actress looked pretty in yellow as she was joined on the red carpet by her co-stars Greg Kinnear, Djimon Hounsou, and Jon Voight.

Other celebs at the premiere included Grey’s Anatomy stars Sarah Drew and Caterina Scorsone.



Same Kind of Different as Me hits theaters on October 20.

FYI: Renee is wearing a Carolina Herrera dress. Sarah is wearing a dress by Self-Portrait.

