Top Stories
Robert Pattinson &amp; FKA twigs Split, Call Off Engagement

Robert Pattinson & FKA twigs Split, Call Off Engagement

Henry Cavill Talks About Fame's Effect on His Relationships

Henry Cavill Talks About Fame's Effect on His Relationships

Dakota Johnson Spotted on 'Affectionate' Date with Chris Martin

Dakota Johnson Spotted on 'Affectionate' Date with Chris Martin

Fri, 13 October 2017 at 12:38 am

Renee Zellweger is Pretty in Yellow at 'Same Kind of Different as Me' Premiere

Renee Zellweger is Pretty in Yellow at 'Same Kind of Different as Me' Premiere

Renee Zellweger is all smiles as she arrives on the red carpet for the premiere of her new movie Same Kind of Different as Me on Thursday night (October 12) at the Westwood Village Theatre in Westwood, Calif.

The 48-year-old actress looked pretty in yellow as she was joined on the red carpet by her co-stars Greg Kinnear, Djimon Hounsou, and Jon Voight.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Renee Zellweger

Other celebs at the premiere included Grey’s Anatomy stars Sarah Drew and Caterina Scorsone.

Same Kind of Different as Me hits theaters on October 20.

FYI: Renee is wearing a Carolina Herrera dress. Sarah is wearing a dress by Self-Portrait.

10+ pictures inside of the stars at the premiere….
Just Jared on Facebook
renee zellweger is pretty in yellow at same kind of different as me premiere 01
renee zellweger is pretty in yellow at same kind of different as me premiere 02
renee zellweger is pretty in yellow at same kind of different as me premiere 03
renee zellweger is pretty in yellow at same kind of different as me premiere 04
renee zellweger is pretty in yellow at same kind of different as me premiere 05
renee zellweger is pretty in yellow at same kind of different as me premiere 06
renee zellweger is pretty in yellow at same kind of different as me premiere 07
renee zellweger is pretty in yellow at same kind of different as me premiere 08
renee zellweger is pretty in yellow at same kind of different as me premiere 09
renee zellweger is pretty in yellow at same kind of different as me premiere 10
renee zellweger is pretty in yellow at same kind of different as me premiere 11
renee zellweger is pretty in yellow at same kind of different as me premiere 12
renee zellweger is pretty in yellow at same kind of different as me premiere 13
renee zellweger is pretty in yellow at same kind of different as me premiere 14
renee zellweger is pretty in yellow at same kind of different as me premiere 15

Photos: Getty, INSTAR
Posted to: Caterina Scorsone, Djimon Hounsou, Greg Kinnear, Jon Voight, Renee Zellweger, Sarah Drew

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • John Legend's Napa vineyard has not been affected by the California wildfires...yet - TMZ
  • Lauren Jauregui celebrates National Coming Out Day with an empowering post - Just Jared Jr
  • RHONJ star Dolores Catania calls Teresa Giudice & Melissa Gorga "trash" - TooFab
  • Brooke Shields talks about her upcoming role SVU - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Emily Osment recounts her inappropriate encounter with Harvey Weinstein - Just Jared Jr