Fri, 13 October 2017

Rihanna Looks Fresh While Rocking Big Sleeves & Oversized Pants in NYC!

Rihanna stays serving up the sickest street style.

The 29-year-old pop icon and Fenty Beauty entrepreneur was spotted rocking a plaid corseted button down shirt with billowing sleeves, sunglasses and baggy pants on Friday (October 13) in New York City.

On the same day, Rih launched the Galaxy collection, her latest addition to her Fenty Beauty line.

“The @fentybeauty #GalaxyCollection is OUT NOW at FentyBeauty.com @sephora @harveynichols… Hope you love it as much as I do!” she wrote on Instagram.

FYI: Rihanna is wearing Butani earrings and ring, Hearts on Fire diamond necklaces, a Spallanzini ring and a Narcisa Pheres ring.
Credit: Startraksphoto.Com; Photos: INSTARimages.com
