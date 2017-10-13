Top Stories
Minka Kelly Says Harvey Weinstein Asked Her to Be His Girlfriend

Minka Kelly Says Harvey Weinstein Asked Her to Be His Girlfriend

Anna Faris &amp; Chris Pratt Shared Steamy Encounter Right After She Left Her First Husband

Anna Faris & Chris Pratt Shared Steamy Encounter Right After She Left Her First Husband

Taylor Swift Surprises Fan at Her Home - See the Pics &amp; Videos!

Taylor Swift Surprises Fan at Her Home - See the Pics & Videos!

Harvey Weinstein Will Challenge Firing At Next Board Meeting

Harvey Weinstein Will Challenge Firing At Next Board Meeting

Fri, 13 October 2017 at 7:26 pm

Scott Disick Celebrates Sugar Factory Opening Before White House Tour

Scott Disick Celebrates Sugar Factory Opening Before White House Tour

Scott Disick is making the most of his time in the U.S. capitol!

The 34-year-old reality star stepped out to celebrate the opening of Sugar Factory American Brasserie on Thursday night (October 12) at Fashion Centre at Pentagon City Mall in Arlington, VA.

Scott was joined by his five-year-old daughter Penelope and seven-year-old son Mason (not pictured) for the sweet outing.

Later that night, Scott and the kids reportedly got a private tour of the White House, which he posed outside of in an Instagram snap.

“New crib alert #2020,” Scott captioned a photo in the driveway.

Just Jared on Facebook
scott disick sugar factory opening 01
scott disick sugar factory opening 02
scott disick sugar factory opening 03
scott disick sugar factory opening 04

Photos: John Robinson/Sugar Factory
Posted to: Scott Disick

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Scott Disick will be given a private tour of the White House - TMZ
  • The Internet is freaking out over the color of these shoes - Just Jared Jr
  • Samantha Bee calls Harvey Weinstein the "white [Bill] Cosby" - TooFab
  • Ellen Pompeo is working on a new law drama for ABC - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Luke Perry dressed up as a Riverdale co-star to hide from the paparazzi - Just Jared Jr