Scott Disick Celebrates Sugar Factory Opening Before White House Tour

Scott Disick is making the most of his time in the U.S. capitol!

The 34-year-old reality star stepped out to celebrate the opening of Sugar Factory American Brasserie on Thursday night (October 12) at Fashion Centre at Pentagon City Mall in Arlington, VA.

Scott was joined by his five-year-old daughter Penelope and seven-year-old son Mason (not pictured) for the sweet outing.

Later that night, Scott and the kids reportedly got a private tour of the White House, which he posed outside of in an Instagram snap.

“New crib alert #2020,” Scott captioned a photo in the driveway.