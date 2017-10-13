Top Stories
Minka Kelly Says Harvey Weinstein Asked Her to Be His Girlfriend

Minka Kelly Says Harvey Weinstein Asked Her to Be His Girlfriend

Anna Faris &amp; Chris Pratt Shared Steamy Encounter Right After She Left Her First Husband

Anna Faris & Chris Pratt Shared Steamy Encounter Right After She Left Her First Husband

Taylor Swift Surprises Fan at Her Home - See the Pics &amp; Videos!

Taylor Swift Surprises Fan at Her Home - See the Pics & Videos!

Harvey Weinstein Will Challenge Firing At Next Board Meeting

Harvey Weinstein Will Challenge Firing At Next Board Meeting

Fri, 13 October 2017 at 7:40 pm

Shirtless Justin Bieber Puts Toned Abs on Display in Mexico

Shirtless Justin Bieber Puts Toned Abs on Display in Mexico

Justin Bieber stripped down to soak up the sun in Mexico!

The 23-year-old “Sorry” singer was all smiles as he hung out shirtless by the pool with friends on Friday (October 13) in Los Cabos.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Justin Bieber

He showed off his tattooed and toned physique along with a pair of black and white swim trunks.

Justin enjoyed some drinks and then headed to the beach for a snorkeling sesh.

Last week, Justin and his rumored girlfriend, Ballers actress Paola Paulin, were seen leaving church together in Beverly Hills, Calif.

10+ pictures inside of Justin hanging out shirtless in Mexico…

Just Jared on Facebook
shirtless justin bieber puts toned abs on display in mexico 01
shirtless justin bieber puts toned abs on display in mexico 02
shirtless justin bieber puts toned abs on display in mexico 03
shirtless justin bieber puts toned abs on display in mexico 04
shirtless justin bieber puts toned abs on display in mexico 05
shirtless justin bieber puts toned abs on display in mexico 06
shirtless justin bieber puts toned abs on display in mexico 07
shirtless justin bieber puts toned abs on display in mexico 08
shirtless justin bieber puts toned abs on display in mexico 09
shirtless justin bieber puts toned abs on display in mexico 10
shirtless justin bieber puts toned abs on display in mexico 11
shirtless justin bieber puts toned abs on display in mexico 12

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Justin Bieber, Shirtless

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Scott Disick will be given a private tour of the White House - TMZ
  • The Internet is freaking out over the color of these shoes - Just Jared Jr
  • Samantha Bee calls Harvey Weinstein the "white [Bill] Cosby" - TooFab
  • Ellen Pompeo is working on a new law drama for ABC - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Luke Perry dressed up as a Riverdale co-star to hide from the paparazzi - Just Jared Jr