Fri, 13 October 2017 at 11:41 am

Sophia Bush Is 'Honored' To Be Part of 'Marshall'

Sophia Bush is picture perfect while posing for a photograph at the Live Unforgettable Dinner Series at Waldorf Astoria Chicago on Thursday (October 12) in Chicago, Ill.

The 35-year-old actress was joined at the event by musical guest Jack Garratt and his girlfriend Sarah Elabdi.

Sophia recently took to her Instagram to open up about starring in Marshall, which hits theatres everywhere today (October 13).

“#MarshallMovie opens tomorrow. And I am so honored to be a part of it. Not to mention working with some of my favorite humans @marinasqu @chadwickboseman @joshgad + more,” Sophia captioned with her post. “What’s right isn’t always what’s popular. Now more than ever we need to be reminded of what the right side of history looks like. What equality looks like. What devotion to fairness looks like. We need to be reminded to #StandUpForSomething.”

Chadwick Boseman, Josh Gad, Kate Hudson, Sterling K. Brown, and more star in the film about Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall.
Credit: Jeff Schear; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Jack Garratt, Sarah Elabdi, Sophia Bush

