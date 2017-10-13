Top Stories
Robert Pattinson &amp; FKA twigs Split, Call Off Engagement

Henry Cavill Talks About Fame's Effect on His Relationships

Dakota Johnson Spotted on 'Affectionate' Date with Chris Martin

Fri, 13 October 2017 at 2:45 am

Stars Are Boycotting Twitter After Rose McGowan Was Suspended

Stars are voicing their support for Rose McGowan by ditching Twitter for the day.

After Twitter suspended the 44-year-old actress for violating its terms and policies, a movement quickly gained speed with the #WomenBoycottTwitter hashtag to encourage women and allies to silence their social media accounts on Friday (October 13).

Chrissy Teigen, Gina Rodriguez, and Sarah Paulson are a few female celebs boycotting Twitter for the day while Billy Eichner and Mark Ruffalo are a few men who are also supporting the cause.

See all the stars taking part in the boycott…
  • quartzoup

    Ava’s tweet is NOT in support of the boycott lmao do you guys just focus on the verified tick?

  • Hypnotist

    From what I understand, she tweeted out someone’s private phone number and got a 12 hour ban for it. Hardly seems to me like POWERFUL FORCES at work. I mean she was able to get right back on and organize a boycott. Also, why not just keep the momentum going instead of throwing a wrench in the machine with this boycott business. Now I’ll have to wait until saturday to read tweets about inappropriate executives compiled by justjared.