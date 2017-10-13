Stars Are Boycotting Twitter After Rose McGowan Was Suspended

Stars are voicing their support for Rose McGowan by ditching Twitter for the day.

After Twitter suspended the 44-year-old actress for violating its terms and policies, a movement quickly gained speed with the #WomenBoycottTwitter hashtag to encourage women and allies to silence their social media accounts on Friday (October 13).



Chrissy Teigen, Gina Rodriguez, and Sarah Paulson are a few female celebs boycotting Twitter for the day while Billy Eichner and Mark Ruffalo are a few men who are also supporting the cause.

At midnight we RISE https://t.co/ihKLLczUww — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 13, 2017

See all the stars taking part in the boycott…