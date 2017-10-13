Top Stories
Fri, 13 October 2017 at 9:23 am

'Stranger Things' Premieres Final Season Two Trailer - Watch Now!

The second season of Stranger Things is nearly upon us, so what better time to debut the final trailer for the upcoming episodes of the spooky show than Friday the 13th?

Netflix has premiered the second and final trailer for the second season of Stranger Things on Friday (October 3), which launches globally on October 27.

Here’s a plot summary for the new season: it’s 1984 and the citizens of Hawkins, Indiana are still reeling from the horrors of the Demogorgon and the secrets of Hawkins Lab. Will Byers has been rescued from the Upside Down but a bigger, sinister entity still threatens those who survived.

Watch the trailer below!
