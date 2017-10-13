Taylor Swift Surprises Fan at Her Home - See the Pics & Videos!

Taylor Swift showed up at a fan’s home unexpectedly, and the fan’s reaction was too priceless.

The 27-year-old “…Ready for It?” singer’s visit was documented on the fan’s Instagram (@laraheartstaylor) this week.

Taylor – who has been stalking her fans on Instagram a lot lately – first popped into Lara’s Instagram Live feed and sent a heart-eyed cat emoji.

Lara then received a DM saying she’d be getting a package from Taylor in the mail – but she didn’t expect Taylor to pull up in her driveway in the U.K. and deliver it herself.

Taylor snapped some pics with Lara‘s family, played with her cats, and left behind tons of Reputation merchandise.

We’ll let Lara tell you the full story herself – check out the whole incident via her photo slideshows and videos below!

