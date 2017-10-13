Top Stories
Fri, 13 October 2017 at 11:47 am

Taylor Swift Surprises Fan at Her Home - See the Pics & Videos!

Taylor Swift showed up at a fan’s home unexpectedly, and the fan’s reaction was too priceless.

The 27-year-old “…Ready for It?” singer’s visit was documented on the fan’s Instagram (@laraheartstaylor) this week.

Taylor – who has been stalking her fans on Instagram a lot lately – first popped into Lara’s Instagram Live feed and sent a heart-eyed cat emoji.

Lara then received a DM saying she’d be getting a package from Taylor in the mail – but she didn’t expect Taylor to pull up in her driveway in the U.K. and deliver it herself.

Taylor snapped some pics with Lara‘s family, played with her cats, and left behind tons of Reputation merchandise.

We’ll let Lara tell you the full story herself – check out the whole incident via her photo slideshows and videos below!

HERES THE PART I SAW HER USER SND LOST MY SENSE OF BEING 100%

A post shared by lara ♡t+l+y+e~#1 hygtg stan☔︎ (@laraheartstaylor) on

That smile is so unrealistically genuine oh my God

A post shared by lara ♡t+l+y+e~#1 hygtg stan☔︎ (@laraheartstaylor) on

JUST NOTICED THUS SNDNDNDNDN

A post shared by lara ♡t+l+y+e~#1 hygtg stan☔︎ (@laraheartstaylor) on

IM HONESTLY IN LOVE. LOVE YOU BUDDY!! @taylorswift

A post shared by lara ♡t+l+y+e~#1 hygtg stan☔︎ (@laraheartstaylor) on

KSKSKSNSMMSMSM

A post shared by lara ♡t+l+y+e~#1 hygtg stan☔︎ (@laraheartstaylor) on

THIS WAS TAYLOR CASUALLY HANGING OUT WIth MY CATS whO WERE@RUNNING AWAY SORRY ABOUT THAT, THEY LOVE YOU @taylorswift

A post shared by lara ♡t+l+y+e~#1 hygtg stan☔︎ (@laraheartstaylor) on

