Taylor Swift Surprises Fan at Her Home - See the Pics & Videos!
Taylor Swift showed up at a fan’s home unexpectedly, and the fan’s reaction was too priceless.
The 27-year-old “…Ready for It?” singer’s visit was documented on the fan’s Instagram (@laraheartstaylor) this week.
Taylor – who has been stalking her fans on Instagram a lot lately – first popped into Lara’s Instagram Live feed and sent a heart-eyed cat emoji.
Lara then received a DM saying she’d be getting a package from Taylor in the mail – but she didn’t expect Taylor to pull up in her driveway in the U.K. and deliver it herself.
Taylor snapped some pics with Lara‘s family, played with her cats, and left behind tons of Reputation merchandise.
We’ll let Lara tell you the full story herself – check out the whole incident via her photo slideshows and videos below!
IM OKAY OH MY@GOD DKDKKFJDNOT JSJSJJDJSJSJDGMMD OKAY INJUST MET THE WOMAN WHO MADE AN IMAPact ON MY LIFE AND J CANNOT BREATHE OR TYOE INPROBABLY WONT BE ANSWEINF DMS BC I CANT TRYOE WELL BUT SHE SPOKE ABOUT HYGTG AND THE ALGUM AND SHE SAUD THANK YOU AND I SPOKE ABOUT TABBY AND THE BRITS AND SORRY I CSOUDLNT SPEAK ABOUT EVERYONE AND ICLOCE HER SO MUCH IM SO SHOOK AND SHE BOUGHT BAGS OF MERCH AND WHAG THE FJEJEJDJJDKDKDJDJD JUST JAPPENED I AM DESD DEAD RJEMDNSMDMDMSdmdmdmsmdJSMMDDMMDMDMDMDMDMSMSMSMSMDMDMDM