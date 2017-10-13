The Foreigner's Rory Fleck-Byrne Shares 10 Fun Facts to Know About Him!

Rory Fleck-Byrne will be seen in the upcoming movie The Foreigner and he’s opening up to JustJared.com about some cool things you probably don’t know about him!

The British actor has previously appeared in films like Vampire Academy and The Quiet Ones and a project he just wrapped, which will be released next year, is Vita & Virginia starring Gemma Arterton, Elizabeth Debicki, and Isabella Rossellini.

Make sure to see Rory facing off with Jackie Chan in The Foreigner, in theaters now.

Here are the 10 Fun Facts that Rory shared:

1. Before fighting Jackie I had no previous martial arts/boxing training. It was incredible to get to train up for that. And to survive the master! Apparently he said he finally found his match in me…(which I find hard to believe but take as a massive compliment. He’s a generous man)

I had no previous martial arts/boxing training. It was incredible to get to train up for that. And to survive the master! Apparently he said he finally found his match in me…(which I find hard to believe but take as a massive compliment. He’s a generous man) 2. My preferred motor has recently changed from an Audi TT to a Jeep Wrangler. I love the idea of throwing stuff into it and just taking off into the mountains or the beech with some friends…

3. I’m an avid traveler and explorer. Recently developed a huge crush and obsession with New Zealand when I went there. I would love to shoot a movie in that incredible landscape… Peter Jackson ? James Cameron ?…I’m available…

? ?…I’m available… 4. If I wasn’t an actor I would wanna be the frontman of a band. Singing is most probably my number one love.

5. I have a thing for tuna fish. Sushi. Sashimi. You name it. If it’s from the ocean. It’s got my name on it.

Click inside to read five more fun facts…

6. I’ve just come off a great movie called Vita & Virginia and got to act opposite Isabella Rossellini , Elizabeth Debicki and Gemma Arterton . It’s set in the 1920′s and a beautiful story about these great women.

, and . It’s set in the 1920′s and a beautiful story about these great women. 7. When I was a kid I would fight with my neighbor over how much we knew about Harry Potter. I’m a Hufflepuff (but inside I actually think I’m a Slytherin).

8. I used to be quite afraid of great white sharks. Until I went face to face with these majestic creatures in South Africa. Movies like Jaws really have morphed our perception of these animals. They’re quite serene really. Did you know that humans pull WAY more sharks out of the ocean and de-fin them than the number of humans attacked by sharks per year. Ponder that.

9. My first acting job was opposite Kim Cattrall in a play put on in her hometown of Liverpool.

10. I love to dance… I like to think I’m good at it. But, aside from clubbing, I haven’t had a chance to showcase it. Yet.

Go see The Foreigner, in theaters now!