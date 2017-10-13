Usher, Luke Evans & James Corden Have a Sensual Sing-Off - Watch Now!

James Corden, Usher and Luke Evans are competing to be the sexiest male vocalist alive!

The late night TV host had a sing-off against the 38-year-old R&B singer and the 38-year-old Welsh actor on The Late Late Show With James Corden on Thursday night (October 12) – and it was quite the sensual affair.

Together, the three tackled smooth renditions of Marvin Gaye, K-Ci & Jojo and Foreigner accompanied by The Filharmonics – and it’s safe to say no one was prepared for all this sexy singing!

Watch Usher, Luke and James battle it out for the title of Sexiest Male Vocalist below!