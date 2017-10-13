Top Stories
Fri, 13 October 2017 at 10:01 am

Usher, Luke Evans & James Corden Have a Sensual Sing-Off - Watch Now!

James Corden, Usher and Luke Evans are competing to be the sexiest male vocalist alive!

The late night TV host had a sing-off against the 38-year-old R&B singer and the 38-year-old Welsh actor on The Late Late Show With James Corden on Thursday night (October 12) – and it was quite the sensual affair.

Together, the three tackled smooth renditions of Marvin Gaye, K-Ci & Jojo and Foreigner accompanied by The Filharmonics – and it’s safe to say no one was prepared for all this sexy singing!

Watch Usher, Luke and James battle it out for the title of Sexiest Male Vocalist below!
Credit: Terence Patrick; Photos: CBS
