Victoria Beckham Spends Time With Son Brooklyn in NYC, Rocks Five Different Looks

Victoria Beckham and her son Brooklyn have been having a blast in the Big Apple together!

The 43-year-old fashion designer and former Posh Spice flew into New York City earlier this week from London, England, to visit Brooklyn, 18, who is attending the Parsons School of Design.

The two then jetted out of JFK Airport together on Friday (October 13).

She kept it casual in all black with heeled white booties, and he opted for a white t-shirt, black pants, a denim jacket, and Converse sneakers, completing his look with a yellow beanie and backpack.

Earlier that day, Victoria stepped out in a long maroon dress and red boots, and the day before, she sported a multi-colored blouse and skirt combo, long red dress, AND a red jumper. Head to our gallery to check out all of her looks!

“So happy to be in NYC x Kisses x,” Victoria captioned the sweet Instagram photo below.

A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Oct 12, 2017 at 4:55pm PDT

