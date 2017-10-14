Aaron Carter Re-Enters Rehab One Week After Leaving Treatment

Top Stories
Sat, 14 October 2017 at 9:19 pm

Aaron Carter is focusing on his health once again.

After leaving rehab earlier this month to handle some legal matters, the 29-year-old singer has checked back into a rehab treatment facility.

Aaron has taken care of the legal and financial matters that required his attention and returned to the wellness facility to complete his program,” Aaron‘s rep said in a statement to People mag.

After leaving treatment last week, Aaron showed off his impressive 30-pound weight gain.

Aaron entered rehab for the first time late last month to “improve his health and work on his overall wellness.”
Photos: WENN
