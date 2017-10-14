Top Stories
Michael Fassbender &amp; Alicia Vikander Host Beach Party Ahead of Rumored Wedding Weekend!

Sat, 14 October 2017 at 11:37 am

Blake Lively Bangs Up Her Knee During Dance Battle with Jimmy Fallon (Video)

Blake Lively does a ballerina move while competing in a dance battle with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show on Friday (October 13) in New York City.

The 30-year-old All I See Is You actress got down on the ground while demonstrating the random dance known as “Ballerina Who Keeps Dropping Marbles” and it looks like she injured her knee.

“WATCH @fallontonight TONIGHT to see the new trailer premiere of [All I See Is You]! But mostly, to see how I banged up my (glittered) knee on air. 😬😜😁,” Blake wrote on Instagram after the taping.


Dance Battle with Blake Lively

FYI: Blake is wearing a Roland Mouret dress.
Photos: NBC
