Blake Lively Says Daughter Ines Eats Steak Like a 'Viking'

Blake Lively is opening up about her two daughters and how her 12-month-old daughter Ines eats like she’s a “baby Viking.”

The 30-year-old actress talked about her daughter’s first birthday party while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday (October 13).

“I made a Cookie Monster cake, and it was so cute, and you shove cookies in his mouth, and they crumble, and she just looked at it and then reached for a steak,” Blake said. “So she had a birthday steak, and then she grabs the other one, and she’s ham-fisting two steaks. I’ve given birth to a baby Viking. It’s like she’s a White Walker.”

Blake added that Ines‘ outfit was “dripping in blood from the steak.”



Blake Lively’s Daughter Eats Raw Meat Like a White Walker