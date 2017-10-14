Top Stories
Michael Fassbender &amp; Alicia Vikander Host Beach Party Ahead of Rumored Wedding Weekend!

Michael Fassbender & Alicia Vikander Host Beach Party Ahead of Rumored Wedding Weekend!

Chris Hemsworth Goes Shirtless, Bares Ripped Body in Australia

Chris Hemsworth Goes Shirtless, Bares Ripped Body in Australia

Ariel Winter's 12-Year-Old Niece is Making a HUGE Pay Day

Ariel Winter's 12-Year-Old Niece is Making a HUGE Pay Day

Sat, 14 October 2017 at 2:21 pm

Blake Lively Says Daughter Ines Eats Steak Like a 'Viking'

Blake Lively Says Daughter Ines Eats Steak Like a 'Viking'

Blake Lively is opening up about her two daughters and how her 12-month-old daughter Ines eats like she’s a “baby Viking.”

The 30-year-old actress talked about her daughter’s first birthday party while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday (October 13).

“I made a Cookie Monster cake, and it was so cute, and you shove cookies in his mouth, and they crumble, and she just looked at it and then reached for a steak,” Blake said. “So she had a birthday steak, and then she grabs the other one, and she’s ham-fisting two steaks. I’ve given birth to a baby Viking. It’s like she’s a White Walker.”

Blake added that Ines‘ outfit was “dripping in blood from the steak.”


Blake Lively’s Daughter Eats Raw Meat Like a White Walker
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Blake Lively, Celebrity Babies, Ines Reynolds, Ryan Reynolds

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Ariel Winter's eight-year-old niece just got cast in a major TV role - TMZ
  • Olympian Gracie Gold says she's in treatment for an eating disorder and anxiety - Just Jared Jr
  • Seth Rogen is still DMing Donald Trump Jr. - TooFab
  • Nelly's accuser is dropping criminal charges - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Riverdale's Lili Reinhart is sharing her own sexual harassment story - Just Jared Jr