Bob Weinstein Thinks the Academy Should Expel Brother Harvey

Bob Weinstein is speaking out about his brother Harvey Weinstein‘s actions over the years in a new in-depth interview.

The longtime movie mogul, who is taking over the reigns at The Weinstein Company, says that his brother should be expelled from the Academy.

“I was gonna actually write [to the Academy]. And I will do it. I am gonna write a note to them saying he definitely should be kicked out of the Academy,” Bob told THR.

Bob also opened up about being physically abused by Harvey, who he calls a bully. While he knew that Harvey was cheating on his wife, he says he didn’t know of the producer’s alleged predatory ways.

“I was also the object of a lot of his verbal abuse — at one time physical abuse. And I am not looking for one bit of sympathy from anyone. I do not put myself in the category at all of those women that he hurt. But it’s a complicated situation when it’s your brother doing the abusing to you as well. I saw it and I asked him to get help for many years,” Bob said.

Read the full, in-depth interview at THR.com.