Top Stories
Michael Fassbender &amp; Alicia Vikander Host Beach Party Ahead of Rumored Wedding Weekend!

Michael Fassbender & Alicia Vikander Host Beach Party Ahead of Rumored Wedding Weekend!

Chris Hemsworth Goes Shirtless, Bares Ripped Body in Australia

Chris Hemsworth Goes Shirtless, Bares Ripped Body in Australia

Ariel Winter's 12-Year-Old Niece is Making a HUGE Pay Day

Ariel Winter's 12-Year-Old Niece is Making a HUGE Pay Day

Sat, 14 October 2017 at 11:24 am

Bob Weinstein Thinks the Academy Should Expel Brother Harvey

Bob Weinstein Thinks the Academy Should Expel Brother Harvey

Bob Weinstein is speaking out about his brother Harvey Weinstein‘s actions over the years in a new in-depth interview.

The longtime movie mogul, who is taking over the reigns at The Weinstein Company, says that his brother should be expelled from the Academy.

“I was gonna actually write [to the Academy]. And I will do it. I am gonna write a note to them saying he definitely should be kicked out of the Academy,” Bob told THR.

Bob also opened up about being physically abused by Harvey, who he calls a bully. While he knew that Harvey was cheating on his wife, he says he didn’t know of the producer’s alleged predatory ways.

“I was also the object of a lot of his verbal abuse — at one time physical abuse. And I am not looking for one bit of sympathy from anyone. I do not put myself in the category at all of those women that he hurt. But it’s a complicated situation when it’s your brother doing the abusing to you as well. I saw it and I asked him to get help for many years,” Bob said.

Read the full, in-depth interview at THR.com.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Bob Weinstein, Harvey Weinstein

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Ariel Winter's eight-year-old niece just got cast in a major TV role - TMZ
  • Olympian Gracie Gold says she's in treatment for an eating disorder and anxiety - Just Jared Jr
  • Seth Rogen is still DMing Donald Trump Jr. - TooFab
  • Nelly's accuser is dropping criminal charges - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Riverdale's Lili Reinhart is sharing her own sexual harassment story - Just Jared Jr
  • Vanity

    this asswipe is trying to distance himself from the brother he knew was a rapist for decades. trying to save his pathetic company.. no matter what this company is tainted their rep is ruined!

  • disqus_BuPrn6rF9f

    Hypocrite. Wonder if/when his time will come.

  • tom

    Both are Liberal monsters