Busy Philipps Discovers Julia Roberts Watches Her Instagram Stories, Then Documents it On Instagram Stories

Busy Philipps hits the red carpet at the 2017 amfAR Gala held at the Green Acres Estate on Friday night (October 13) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 38-year-old actress got to meet honoree Julia Roberts on the carpet and the Oscar winner told Busy that she loves watching her Instagram stories!

“You guys, I don’t even know how to explain to you what just happened to me on the red carpet of the amfAR gala except that Julia Roberts came up to me and told me she’s a fan of the Instagram stories,” Busy told her fans in a story. “You guys, Julia Roberts! I like couldn’t take it. I started shaking and laughing maniacally like a crazy person.”

“I cannot think of a better thing to have happen to me the night before my 20-year high school reunion than have Julia Roberts approach me on a red carpet and tell my she’s a huge fan. I won,” she added.

Busy also posted a video with her friend Sarah Wright Olsen (pictured inside), who was dying alongside Busy about what happened on the carpet.

“I asked her if she watched my Pelican Brief story. I was like, ‘Oh I talked about how much I love The Pelican Brief!’” she said before signing off for the night.

FYI: Busy is wearing a BreeLayne dress and Stella Luna shoes. Sarah is wearing a Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini dress.