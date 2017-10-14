Top Stories
Minka Kelly Says Harvey Weinstein Asked Her to Be His Girlfriend

Minka Kelly Says Harvey Weinstein Asked Her to Be His Girlfriend

Anna Faris &amp; Chris Pratt Shared Steamy Encounter Right After She Left Her First Husband

Anna Faris & Chris Pratt Shared Steamy Encounter Right After She Left Her First Husband

Taylor Swift Surprises Fan at Her Home - See the Pics &amp; Videos!

Taylor Swift Surprises Fan at Her Home - See the Pics & Videos!

Harvey Weinstein Will Challenge Firing At Next Board Meeting

Harvey Weinstein Will Challenge Firing At Next Board Meeting

Sat, 14 October 2017 at 10:46 am

Chris Hemsworth Goes Shirtless, Bares Ripped Body in Australia

Chris Hemsworth Goes Shirtless, Bares Ripped Body in Australia

Chris Hemsworth is putting his muscular Thor body on display while going shirtless at the beach on Friday (October 13) on the Gold Coast of Australia.

The 34-year-old actor was joined by some of his buddies and he was spotted rinsing off in the outdoor shower after going for a dip in the water.

Chris and his friends grabbed lunch and enjoyed the nice weather after the trip to the beach.

Chris is in town following the Australian premiere of Thor: Ragnarok, which is set to hit theaters in the U.S. on November 3. Don’t worry, there is definitely a shirtless scene in the movie!

40+ pictures inside of Chris Hemsworth baring his hot body in Australia…

Just Jared on Facebook
chris hemsworth goes shirtless at beach in australia 01
chris hemsworth goes shirtless at beach in australia 02
chris hemsworth goes shirtless at beach in australia 03
chris hemsworth goes shirtless at beach in australia 04
chris hemsworth goes shirtless at beach in australia 05
chris hemsworth goes shirtless at beach in australia 06
chris hemsworth goes shirtless at beach in australia 07
chris hemsworth goes shirtless at beach in australia 08
chris hemsworth goes shirtless at beach in australia 09
chris hemsworth goes shirtless at beach in australia 10
chris hemsworth goes shirtless at beach in australia 11
chris hemsworth goes shirtless at beach in australia 12
chris hemsworth goes shirtless at beach in australia 13
chris hemsworth goes shirtless at beach in australia 14
chris hemsworth goes shirtless at beach in australia 15
chris hemsworth goes shirtless at beach in australia 16
chris hemsworth goes shirtless at beach in australia 17
chris hemsworth goes shirtless at beach in australia 18
chris hemsworth goes shirtless at beach in australia 19
chris hemsworth goes shirtless at beach in australia 20
chris hemsworth goes shirtless at beach in australia 21
chris hemsworth goes shirtless at beach in australia 22
chris hemsworth goes shirtless at beach in australia 23
chris hemsworth goes shirtless at beach in australia 24
chris hemsworth goes shirtless at beach in australia 25
chris hemsworth goes shirtless at beach in australia 26
chris hemsworth goes shirtless at beach in australia 27
chris hemsworth goes shirtless at beach in australia 28
chris hemsworth goes shirtless at beach in australia 29
chris hemsworth goes shirtless at beach in australia 30
chris hemsworth goes shirtless at beach in australia 31
chris hemsworth goes shirtless at beach in australia 32
chris hemsworth goes shirtless at beach in australia 33
chris hemsworth goes shirtless at beach in australia 34
chris hemsworth goes shirtless at beach in australia 35
chris hemsworth goes shirtless at beach in australia 36
chris hemsworth goes shirtless at beach in australia 37
chris hemsworth goes shirtless at beach in australia 38
chris hemsworth goes shirtless at beach in australia 39
chris hemsworth goes shirtless at beach in australia 40
chris hemsworth goes shirtless at beach in australia 41
chris hemsworth goes shirtless at beach in australia 42
chris hemsworth goes shirtless at beach in australia 43

Photos: BackGrid USA
Posted to: Chris Hemsworth, Shirtless

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Ariel Winter's eight-year-old niece just got cast in a major TV role - TMZ
  • Olympian Gracie Gold says she's in treatment for an eating disorder and anxiety - Just Jared Jr
  • Seth Rogen is still DMing Donald Trump Jr. - TooFab
  • Nelly's accuser is dropping criminal charges - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Riverdale's Lili Reinhart is sharing her own sexual harassment story - Just Jared Jr