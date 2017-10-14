Sat, 14 October 2017 at 4:40 pm
Courtney Love Warned Young Actresses About Weinstein in 2005
- Over a decade before Harvey Weinstein‘s downfall, Courtney Love went on record warning young actresses to stay away from him – TMZ
- Dance Moms star Mackenzie Ziegler gives a tour of her bedroom – Just Jared Jr
- Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner have reunited for family time- Lainey Gossip
- Riverdale‘s Lili Reinhart says a “man in position of power” tried to force himself on her – TooFab
- Twitter set to roll out new safety rules after Rose McGowan sparks a protest – The Hollywood Reporter
