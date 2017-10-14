Top Stories
Sat, 14 October 2017 at 4:40 pm

Courtney Love Warned Young Actresses About Weinstein in 2005

Courtney Love Warned Young Actresses About Weinstein in 2005
  • Over a decade before Harvey Weinstein‘s downfall, Courtney Love went on record warning young actresses to stay away from him – TMZ
  • Dance Moms star Mackenzie Ziegler gives a tour of her bedroom – Just Jared Jr
  • Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner have reunited for family time- Lainey Gossip
  • Riverdale‘s Lili Reinhart says a “man in position of power” tried to force himself on her – TooFab
  • Twitter set to roll out new safety rules after Rose McGowan sparks a protest – The Hollywood Reporter
JJ Links Around The Web

  • Ariel Winter's eight-year-old niece just got cast in a major TV role - TMZ
  • Olympian Gracie Gold says she's in treatment for an eating disorder and anxiety - Just Jared Jr
  • Seth Rogen is still DMing Donald Trump Jr. - TooFab
  • Nelly's accuser is dropping criminal charges - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Riverdale's Lili Reinhart is sharing her own sexual harassment story - Just Jared Jr