George Clooney Responds to 'ER' Co-Star's Claim That He Helped Blacklist Her

George Clooney is speaking out after his former ER co-star Vanessa Marquez accused him of helping blacklist her from the medical drama.

The actress took to Twitter this week after Clooney spoke out against Harvey Weinstein and then accused him of helping “blacklist me when I spoke up [about] harassment on ER.”

Here is what George said in a statement to E! News: “I had no idea Vanessa was blacklisted. I take her at her word. I was not a writer or a producer or a director on that show. I had nothing to do with casting. I was an actor and only an actor. If she was told I was involved in any decision about her career then she was lied to. The fact that I couldn’t affect her career is only surpassed by the fact that I wouldn’t.”