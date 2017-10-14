Harvey Weinstein Expelled from the Academy

The members of the Academy’s board of governors have voted to expel Harvey Weinstein and take away his membership immediately.

The move comes days after many allegations of sexual assault and harassment were made against the disgraced film producer, who won an Oscar in 1999 for producing Shakespeare in Love.

“The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences Board of Governors has voted well in excess of the required two-thirds majority to immediately expel him from the academy,” the group said in a statement.

“We do so not simply to separate ourselves from someone who does not merit the respect of his colleagues but also to send a message that the era of willful ignorance and shameful complicity in sexually predatory behavior and workplace harassment in our industry is over,” the statement continued. “What’s at issue here is a deeply troubling problem that has no place in our society. The Board continues to work to establish ethical standards of conduct that all Academy members will be expected to exemplify.”