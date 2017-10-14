Harvey Weinstein Threatened to Destroy Eva Green's Career After Denying His Advances

Eva Green is the latest actress to reveal she was sexually harassed by Harvey Weinstein.

The 37-year-old James Bond actress was allegedly harassed by Harvey for two years after he threatened to destroy her career if she refused his advances.

“My daughter Eva was the victim of this horrible man. At the time, I was truly horrified, so scandalized that I wanted to do something but my daughter said ‘Absolutely Not! You do not know the evil he is capable of,’” her mother, French actress Marlene Jobert, told Europe 1 radio.

Marlene added that it took time for Eva to recover and she prefers not to speak about it.

“Under the pretext of a professional appointment, he’d given her a script with a beautiful key role it. And as his office was also in his hotel suite, they’d go up and then…He promised her, like the others that he’d favorize their careers in exchange for sexual favors,” she continued.

Marlene added, “Eva managed to escape him but he threatened to destroy her professionally. Because if the ‘big pig’ had been outed by a victim, for revenge he would forbid [directors] to select them. That’s a brutal reaction to take on a young actress because it was putting themselves in danger of being scratched off casting lists.”