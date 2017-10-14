Heidi Klum, Ashley Greene, & More Stars Glam Up for amfAR Gala in L.A.

Heidi Klum, Ashley Greene, and Connie Britton hit the carpet in their glam looks at the 2017 amfAR Gala held at the Green Acres Estate on Friday (October 13) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Some of the other stars in attendance at the event included Sophia Bush, Michelle Rodriguez, Dita Von Teese, Victoria Justice, Natasha Bedingfield, Jesse Metcalfe and fiancee Cara Santana, fashion blogger Aimee Song, Sistine Stallone, social star Connor Franta, and American Horror Story‘s Cheyenne Jackson, Leslie Grossman, and Colton Haynes.

FYI: Heidi is wearing a Ralph & Russo Couture dress and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry. Ashley is wearing Neil Lane jewelry. Sophia is wearing a Galvin jumpsuit and a Vatanika duster. Dita is wearing an Ulyana Sergeenko dress. Cara is wearing a Monique Lhuillier gown. Victoria is wearing a PatBo dress with jewelry by Djula and Maxior. Aimee is wearing a PatBo dress. Sistine is wearing a PatBo dress.

30+ pictures inside of stars at the amfAR Gala…