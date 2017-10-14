Jaden Smith & Girlfriend Odessa Adlon Step Out for Sushi Date

Jaden Smith and Odessa Adlon coupled up for a sushi lunch!

The 19-year-old actor and rapper and his girlfriend were spotted dining at Banzai Sushi on Thursday (October 12) in Calabasas, Calif.

They both rocked graphic t-shirts and loose-fitting pants.

Jaden gave a glimpse of his boxers and toned torso, as his tee had a long split up the side. He had on a pair of yellow and blue printed jeans, continuing his colorful pants trend.

Odessa paired her t-shirt with rolled-up jeans, black boots, and silver necklaces.

The duo recently teamed up for the UN’s Goalkeepers Global Goals Awards in New York City.

They have been dating since April when they shared a romantic beach day in Miami.

ICYMI, see how Jaden‘s mom Jada Pinkett Smith supported him at his Umami Burger x Impossible Launch Party.