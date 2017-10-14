Top Stories
Michael Fassbender &amp; Alicia Vikander Host Beach Party Ahead of Rumored Wedding Weekend!

Michael Fassbender & Alicia Vikander Host Beach Party Ahead of Rumored Wedding Weekend!

Chris Hemsworth Goes Shirtless, Bares Ripped Body in Australia

Chris Hemsworth Goes Shirtless, Bares Ripped Body in Australia

Ariel Winter's 12-Year-Old Niece is Making a HUGE Pay Day

Ariel Winter's 12-Year-Old Niece is Making a HUGE Pay Day

Sat, 14 October 2017 at 8:39 pm

Jaden Smith & Girlfriend Odessa Adlon Step Out for Sushi Date

Jaden Smith & Girlfriend Odessa Adlon Step Out for Sushi Date

Jaden Smith and Odessa Adlon coupled up for a sushi lunch!

The 19-year-old actor and rapper and his girlfriend were spotted dining at Banzai Sushi on Thursday (October 12) in Calabasas, Calif.

They both rocked graphic t-shirts and loose-fitting pants.

Jaden gave a glimpse of his boxers and toned torso, as his tee had a long split up the side. He had on a pair of yellow and blue printed jeans, continuing his colorful pants trend.

Odessa paired her t-shirt with rolled-up jeans, black boots, and silver necklaces.

The duo recently teamed up for the UN’s Goalkeepers Global Goals Awards in New York City.

They have been dating since April when they shared a romantic beach day in Miami.

ICYMI, see how Jaden‘s mom Jada Pinkett Smith supported him at his Umami Burger x Impossible Launch Party.
Just Jared on Facebook
jaden smith and odessa adlon couple up for low key lunch 01
jaden smith and odessa adlon couple up for low key lunch 02
jaden smith and odessa adlon couple up for low key lunch 03
jaden smith and odessa adlon couple up for low key lunch 04
jaden smith and odessa adlon couple up for low key lunch 05
jaden smith and odessa adlon couple up for low key lunch 06
jaden smith and odessa adlon couple up for low key lunch 07
jaden smith and odessa adlon couple up for low key lunch 08

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Jaden Smith, Odessa Adlon

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Ariel Winter's eight-year-old niece just got cast in a major TV role - TMZ
  • Olympian Gracie Gold says she's in treatment for an eating disorder and anxiety - Just Jared Jr
  • Seth Rogen is still DMing Donald Trump Jr. - TooFab
  • Nelly's accuser is dropping criminal charges - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Riverdale's Lili Reinhart is sharing her own sexual harassment story - Just Jared Jr