Top Stories
Minka Kelly Says Harvey Weinstein Asked Her to Be His Girlfriend

Minka Kelly Says Harvey Weinstein Asked Her to Be His Girlfriend

Anna Faris &amp; Chris Pratt Shared Steamy Encounter Right After She Left Her First Husband

Anna Faris & Chris Pratt Shared Steamy Encounter Right After She Left Her First Husband

Taylor Swift Surprises Fan at Her Home - See the Pics &amp; Videos!

Taylor Swift Surprises Fan at Her Home - See the Pics & Videos!

Harvey Weinstein Will Challenge Firing At Next Board Meeting

Harvey Weinstein Will Challenge Firing At Next Board Meeting

Sat, 14 October 2017 at 6:00 am

Jennifer Lopez's Legal Dramedy 'Rosarito Beach' Picked Up By CBS

Jennifer Lopez's Legal Dramedy 'Rosarito Beach' Picked Up By CBS

Jennifer Lopez‘s upcoming legal dramedy Rosarito Beach has officially been picked up by CBS!

The 48-year-old entertainer’s new one hour series aims to challenge cultural assumptions and take on U.S./Mexican legal issues.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jennifer Lopez

The show follows a disgraced female attorney from California and an ambitious Latino lawyer who wants to build his practice in San Diego and take on cases that straddle the U.S./Mexican legal systems.

Jennifer is set to produce the series which is now in development at CBS.

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: WENN
Posted to: Jennifer Lopez

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Ariel Winter's eight-year-old niece just got cast in a major TV role - TMZ
  • Olympian Gracie Gold says she's in treatment for an eating disorder and anxiety - Just Jared Jr
  • Seth Rogen is still DMing Donald Trump Jr. - TooFab
  • Nelly's accuser is dropping criminal charges - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Riverdale's Lili Reinhart is sharing her own sexual harassment story - Just Jared Jr