Jennifer Lopez's Legal Dramedy 'Rosarito Beach' Picked Up By CBS

Jennifer Lopez‘s upcoming legal dramedy Rosarito Beach has officially been picked up by CBS!

The 48-year-old entertainer’s new one hour series aims to challenge cultural assumptions and take on U.S./Mexican legal issues.

The show follows a disgraced female attorney from California and an ambitious Latino lawyer who wants to build his practice in San Diego and take on cases that straddle the U.S./Mexican legal systems.

Jennifer is set to produce the series which is now in development at CBS.