Top Stories
Michael Fassbender &amp; Alicia Vikander Host Beach Party Ahead of Rumored Wedding Weekend!

Michael Fassbender & Alicia Vikander Host Beach Party Ahead of Rumored Wedding Weekend!

Chris Hemsworth Goes Shirtless, Bares Ripped Body in Australia

Chris Hemsworth Goes Shirtless, Bares Ripped Body in Australia

Ariel Winter's 12-Year-Old Niece is Making a HUGE Pay Day

Ariel Winter's 12-Year-Old Niece is Making a HUGE Pay Day

Sat, 14 October 2017 at 1:35 pm

Jessica Alba Says Third Child Will Be Her 'Last One'

Jessica Alba Says Third Child Will Be Her 'Last One'

Jessica Alba is currently pregnant with her third child and she’s opening up about her plans to not have children after this baby.

“Last one,” the 36-year-old actress told E! News when asked about having more kids.

Jessica is the founder of The Honest Company and she was asked about how she balances letting her kids be normal kids and also still stay healthy. She and husband Cash Warren are the parents of daughters Honor, 9, and Haven, 6.

“I want them to get into the dirt and play,” she said. “You know it’s important for kids to be exposed to things in the environment. If you put a bubble around them, then their immune systems actually are weaker so it is important for that. I think there’s a balance between filth and sharing snot and then letting them get dirty, right? There’s a balance. So washing hands is important in the house.”
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Jessica Alba, Pregnant Celebrities

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Ariel Winter's eight-year-old niece just got cast in a major TV role - TMZ
  • Olympian Gracie Gold says she's in treatment for an eating disorder and anxiety - Just Jared Jr
  • Seth Rogen is still DMing Donald Trump Jr. - TooFab
  • Nelly's accuser is dropping criminal charges - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Riverdale's Lili Reinhart is sharing her own sexual harassment story - Just Jared Jr
  • persononhere

    wise decision, she has ugly babies