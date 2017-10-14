Jessica Alba Says Third Child Will Be Her 'Last One'

Jessica Alba is currently pregnant with her third child and she’s opening up about her plans to not have children after this baby.

“Last one,” the 36-year-old actress told E! News when asked about having more kids.

Jessica is the founder of The Honest Company and she was asked about how she balances letting her kids be normal kids and also still stay healthy. She and husband Cash Warren are the parents of daughters Honor, 9, and Haven, 6.

“I want them to get into the dirt and play,” she said. “You know it’s important for kids to be exposed to things in the environment. If you put a bubble around them, then their immune systems actually are weaker so it is important for that. I think there’s a balance between filth and sharing snot and then letting them get dirty, right? There’s a balance. So washing hands is important in the house.”