Julia Roberts Honored With Award of Courage at amfAR Gala!

Julia Roberts received a big honor at the annual amfAR Gala!

The 49-year-old actress stepped out at the event on Friday night (October 13) at Ron Burkle’s Green Acres Estate in Beverly Hills, Calif.

During the ceremony, which was hosted by James Corden, Julia was presented with the Award of Courage by Tom Hanks.

The award recognized Julia‘s contributions to the fight against AIDS.

Julia and guests were also treated to performances from Fergie and Coldplay‘s Chris Martin, who paid tribute to Julia with his own rendition of “Pretty Woman.”

