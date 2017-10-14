Kacey Musgraves Marries Longtime Love Ruston Kelly!

Kacey Musgraves is a married woman!

The 29-year-old country singer tied the knot to longtime love and musician Ruston Kelly on Saturday (October 14) in Tennessee, People mag confirms.

Earlier that day, Kacey took to Twitter to write “Today” along with the bride and heart emoji.

The night before, Ruston took to Instagram to share a photo of himself before his nuptials.

“Last night as a bachelor. Finally ready to throw in that towel cuz I actually found the real thing. Couldn’t be more proud to have all our family and friends here to honor this new badass union,” Ruston wrote.

Ruston popped the question to Kacey on Christmas Eve last year.

Today. 👰🏻💕 — K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) October 14, 2017

Congrats Kacey and Ruston!