Kate Hudson Joins Laura Dern & Sophia Bush at Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic

Kate Hudson arrives in style for the 2017 Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic on Saturday afternoon (October 14) at the Will Rogers State Historic Park in Los Angeles.

The 38-year-old actress showed off his shaved hair in a chic red and white striped jumpsuit as she joined Sophia Bush and Laura Dern at the event.

Other stars at the event included Sophia‘s former One Tree Hill co-star Shantel VanSanten along with Camilla Belle, Ashley Madekwe, Lauren Conrad, and Victoria Justice.

FYI: Sophia is wearing a Altuzarra dress. Kate is wearing a Johanna Ortiz jumpsuit. Camilla is wearing a Adeam dress.

