Martha Hunt Helps Launch New 'Thor' Inspired Jewelry Collection

Martha Hunt looks chic in her black and white outfit while attending the launch of Logan Hollowell‘s new Thor: Ragnarok inspired jewelry collection on Thursday (October 12) at Milk Studios in Los Angeles.

The 28-year-old Victoria’s Secret model joined the jewelry designer for a dinner event to celebrate the collection.

Martha took to Instagram to share a photo of her at the event and she captioned it, “friday the 13.”

Next month, Martha will travel to Shanghai for the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show!