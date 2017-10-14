Top Stories
Sat, 14 October 2017 at 4:03 pm

Martha Hunt Helps Launch New 'Thor' Inspired Jewelry Collection

Martha Hunt Helps Launch New 'Thor' Inspired Jewelry Collection

Martha Hunt looks chic in her black and white outfit while attending the launch of Logan Hollowell‘s new Thor: Ragnarok inspired jewelry collection on Thursday (October 12) at Milk Studios in Los Angeles.

The 28-year-old Victoria’s Secret model joined the jewelry designer for a dinner event to celebrate the collection.

Martha took to Instagram to share a photo of her at the event and she captioned it, “friday the 13.”

Next month, Martha will travel to Shanghai for the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show!

