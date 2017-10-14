Michael Fassbender & Alicia Vikander Host Beach Party Ahead of Rumored Wedding Weekend!

Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander might be getting married this weekend and the celebrations appear to have started already!

The 40-year-old actor and the 29-year-old Oscar-winning actress were spotted at the beach with family and friends for a fun party on Friday (October 13) in Ibiza, Spain.

Michael flashed his toned abs while walking around with an unbuttoned shirt and Alicia literally had love in her eyes with her heart-shaped sunglasses!

Among the friends that joined the longtime couple was model Jon Kortajarena, who previously hit the beach with them in Ibiza over the summer.

Michael and Alicia met and fell in love while filming the movie The Light Between Oceans.

