Michael Fassbender & Alicia Vikander Spotted at Airport Ahead of Possible Wedding!

Michael Fassbender is all smiles as he and Alicia Vikander make their way through the Charles de Gaulle Airport on Tuesday afternoon (October 10) in Roissy, France.

The 40-year-old actor put his buff biceps on display in a gray sweater while the 29-year-old Oscar-winning actress looked stylish in a scarf and chunky heels as they headed to their flight to Spain.

The couple are reportedly getting married in Ibiza this weekend!

A few days later, Michael showed off his killer abs while he and Alicia hosted a party on the beach.

Michael and Alicia met and fell in love while filming the 2016 movie The Light Between Oceans.

