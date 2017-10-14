Top Stories
Sat, 14 October 2017 at 10:34 am

Nelly's Rape Accuser Wants to Drop Criminal Investigation

Nelly's Rape Accuser Wants to Drop Criminal Investigation

The woman who accused Nelly of rape wants to drop the criminal investigation against the rapper as she does not want the public scrutiny against her to continue.

“We do not live in a society where a 21 year old college student can feel safe enough to pursue criminal charges against a celebrity for an alleged rape,” the woman’s lawyer wrote in a letter to the Auburn Police Dept and the King County D.A. in Washington, according to The Blast.

Nelly was accused of raping the woman in his tour bus in a Wal-Mart parking lot last week. The accuser does not wish to testify in court as she “cannot handle” the attention from the public.

There is still a possibility that a civil suit against Nelly could happen.
