Minka Kelly Says Harvey Weinstein Asked Her to Be His Girlfriend

Anna Faris &amp; Chris Pratt Shared Steamy Encounter Right After She Left Her First Husband

Taylor Swift Surprises Fan at Her Home - See the Pics &amp; Videos!

Harvey Weinstein Will Challenge Firing At Next Board Meeting

Sat, 14 October 2017 at 1:02 am

Pregnant Jessie James Decker Shows Off Baby Bump in NYC!

Jessie James Decker just announced she’s expecting her third baby with her husband Eric and she’s already showing off her baby bump!

The year-old country singer had the bump on full display while heading out of a morning show taping on Thursday (October 12) in New York City.

The following day, Jessie looked super cute in moto jacket while signing copies of her new album at Sony Square.

Jessie just released her latest album Southern Girl City Lights and took to Instagram to thank fans for their support.

“It has been 10 years since I put out an album which makes this record that much more special. Thank you to all my fans for your ongoing love and support. Without you guys I’m not sure this would be happening. You love me for me and I love you for you! This album is for y’all!!” Jessie captioned a video.

Photos: Backgrid
