Minka Kelly Says Harvey Weinstein Asked Her to Be His Girlfriend

Anna Faris &amp; Chris Pratt Shared Steamy Encounter Right After She Left Her First Husband

Taylor Swift Surprises Fan at Her Home - See the Pics &amp; Videos!

Harvey Weinstein Will Challenge Firing At Next Board Meeting

Sat, 14 October 2017 at 12:37 am

Rihanna Jets Out of NYC After Fenty Pep Rally!

Rihanna Jets Out of NYC After Fenty Pep Rally!

Rihanna went for head-to-toe white while on her way out of the Big Apple!

The 29-year-old entertainer was spotted making her way into JFK airport on Friday afternoon (October 13) in New York City.

Rihanna was sporting a matching white hoodie and sweats paired with some chic while booties and white earrings.

She even took to her Instagram to share a fierce photo putting the look of full display.

Earlier in the day, Rihanna was busy hosting a Fenty Pep Rally at Bloomingdales in celebration of the new Galaxy collection of her cosmetics line.

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

Photos: Backgrid
