Rihanna Jets Out of NYC After Fenty Pep Rally!
Rihanna went for head-to-toe white while on her way out of the Big Apple!
The 29-year-old entertainer was spotted making her way into JFK airport on Friday afternoon (October 13) in New York City.
Rihanna was sporting a matching white hoodie and sweats paired with some chic while booties and white earrings.
She even took to her Instagram to share a fierce photo putting the look of full display.
Earlier in the day, Rihanna was busy hosting a Fenty Pep Rally at Bloomingdales in celebration of the new Galaxy collection of her cosmetics line.