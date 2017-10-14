Rihanna Jets Out of NYC After Fenty Pep Rally!

Rihanna went for head-to-toe white while on her way out of the Big Apple!

The 29-year-old entertainer was spotted making her way into JFK airport on Friday afternoon (October 13) in New York City.

Rihanna was sporting a matching white hoodie and sweats paired with some chic while booties and white earrings.

She even took to her Instagram to share a fierce photo putting the look of full display.

Earlier in the day, Rihanna was busy hosting a Fenty Pep Rally at Bloomingdales in celebration of the new Galaxy collection of her cosmetics line.