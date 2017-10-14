Rob Kardashian Shares Adorable Photos of Daughter Dream Pumpkin Picking!

Top Stories
Sat, 14 October 2017 at 6:36 pm

Dream Kardashian is getting so big!

Rob Kardashian took to Twitter on Saturday (October 14) to share a few photos of his pumpkin picking adventure with his 11-month-old daughter.

Dream’s first trip to the zoo!” Rob captioned a photo of Dream smiling in her stroller.

In another photo, little Dream looks super cute in a lavender plaid dress while sitting in front of a whole bunch of pumpkins.

