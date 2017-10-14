Top Stories
Sat, 14 October 2017 at 4:16 pm

Serena Williams Shares Sweet New Selfie with Baby Alexis!

Serena Williams has shared an adorable new snap of her and her baby daughter Alexis posing together!

On her daughter’s Instagram account, the tennis player captioned the pic, “My mommy loves Snapchat.”

Serena also posted the pic on her personal account and wrote, “Ladies is a “push present” a thing? If so what did you get if anything? #conversationstarter.”

Alexis, who goes by the name Olympia, has her own Instagram account with over 76,000 followers and there are many cute photos on there already. Go check it out!
