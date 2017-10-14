Tracee Ellis Ross Wears Chic Sun Hat for Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic in LA

Tracee Ellis Ross is all smiles as she arrives at the 2017 Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic on Saturday afternoon (October 14) at the Will Rogers State Historic Park in Los Angeles.

The 44-year-old black-ish actress looked super stylish in a big sun hat and bold gold pants for the event.

Other stars at the event included Katharine McPhee, Lindsey Vonn, Ali Larter, Garcelle Beauvais, Abigail Spencer, Nicole Scherzinger, Amy Landecker, and Regina King.

