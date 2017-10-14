Top Stories
Sat, 14 October 2017 at 10:31 pm

Tracee Ellis Ross Wears Chic Sun Hat for Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic in LA

Tracee Ellis Ross Wears Chic Sun Hat for Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic in LA

Tracee Ellis Ross is all smiles as she arrives at the 2017 Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic on Saturday afternoon (October 14) at the Will Rogers State Historic Park in Los Angeles.

The 44-year-old black-ish actress looked super stylish in a big sun hat and bold gold pants for the event.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Tracee Ellis Ross

Other stars at the event included Katharine McPhee, Lindsey Vonn, Ali Larter, Garcelle Beauvais, Abigail Spencer, Nicole Scherzinger, Amy Landecker, and Regina King.

10+ pictures inside of the stars arriving at the event…
Photos: WENN, INSTAR
Posted to: Abigail Spencer, Ali Larter, Amy Landecker, Garcelle Beauvais, Katharine McPhee, Lindsey Vonn, Nicole Scherzinger, Regina King, Tracee Ellis Ross

