Armie Hammer Joins Zachary Quinto & Miles McMillan at Hammer Museum Gala

Armie Hammer suits up for the Hammer Museum Gala in the Garden on Saturday night (October 14) at the Hammer Museum in Los Angeles.

The 31-year-old Call Me By Your Name actor was joined at the event by wife Elizabeth Chambers, who looked pretty in a powder blue dress.

Other actors at the event included Zachary Quinto and rumored husband Miles McMillan along with Edgar Ramirez and Trevante Rhodes.

Photos: WENN
