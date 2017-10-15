Arnold Schwarzenegger, Joe Manganiello, & Taran Killam Suit Up for 'Killing Gunther' Premiere
Taran Killam is joined by Arnold Schwarzenegger and Joe Manganiello at the premiere of Killing Gunther on Saturday night (October 14) in Los Angeles.
The 35-year-old actor – who stars in the film while also directing and writing it – was also joined on the red carpet by wife and co-star Cobie Smulders and Bobby Moynihan.
The film is about a group of professional assassins joining forces to try and kill the world’s best hit man.
Killing Gunther hits theaters on October 20.
