Top Stories
'SNL' Compares Kellyanne Conway to Pennywise from 'IT' - Watch Now!

'SNL' Compares Kellyanne Conway to Pennywise from 'IT' - Watch Now!

Michael Fassbender &amp; Alicia Vikander Host Beach Party Ahead of Rumored Wedding Weekend!

Michael Fassbender & Alicia Vikander Host Beach Party Ahead of Rumored Wedding Weekend!

Chris Hemsworth Goes Shirtless, Bares Ripped Body in Australia

Chris Hemsworth Goes Shirtless, Bares Ripped Body in Australia

Ariel Winter's 12-Year-Old Niece is Making a HUGE Pay Day

Ariel Winter's 12-Year-Old Niece is Making a HUGE Pay Day

Sun, 15 October 2017 at 6:00 am

Bella Heathcote & Victoria Justice Enjoy an Afternoon of Polo!

Bella Heathcote & Victoria Justice Enjoy an Afternoon of Polo!

Bella Heathcote and Victoria Justice pose for photos on the green grass carpet at the 2017 Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic on Saturday afternoon (October 14) at Will Rogers State Park in Los Angeles.

Bella was joined at the event by her pal, actor Luke Baines, while Victoria brought her younger sister Madison Reed.

How to Get Away with Murder‘s Aja Naomi King also stepped out for the eighth annual event.

Make sure to check out Bella‘s new movie Professor Marston and the Wonder Women, which is out now in theaters everywhere.

FYI: Luke is wearing Vivienne Westwood.
Just Jared on Facebook
bella heathcote victoria justice veuve clicquot classic 01
bella heathcote victoria justice veuve clicquot classic 02
bella heathcote victoria justice veuve clicquot classic 03
bella heathcote victoria justice veuve clicquot classic 04
bella heathcote victoria justice veuve clicquot classic 05
bella heathcote victoria justice veuve clicquot classic 06
bella heathcote victoria justice veuve clicquot classic 07
bella heathcote victoria justice veuve clicquot classic 08
bella heathcote victoria justice veuve clicquot classic 09
bella heathcote victoria justice veuve clicquot classic 10
bella heathcote victoria justice veuve clicquot classic 11
bella heathcote victoria justice veuve clicquot classic 12
bella heathcote victoria justice veuve clicquot classic 13
bella heathcote victoria justice veuve clicquot classic 14
bella heathcote victoria justice veuve clicquot classic 15
bella heathcote victoria justice veuve clicquot classic 16
bella heathcote victoria justice veuve clicquot classic 17
bella heathcote victoria justice veuve clicquot classic 18
bella heathcote victoria justice veuve clicquot classic 19

Photos: WENN
Posted to: Aja Naomi King, Bella Heathcote, Luke Baines, Madison Reed, Victoria Justice

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Ariel Winter's eight-year-old niece just got cast in a major TV role - TMZ
  • Olympian Gracie Gold says she's in treatment for an eating disorder and anxiety - Just Jared Jr
  • Seth Rogen is still DMing Donald Trump Jr. - TooFab
  • Nelly's accuser is dropping criminal charges - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Riverdale's Lili Reinhart is sharing her own sexual harassment story - Just Jared Jr
  • Cool Boots

    I luv that blue shorts outfit.