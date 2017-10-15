Top Stories
Sun, 15 October 2017 at 1:32 pm

Blac Chyna Celebrates Son King Cairo's Birthday with Ex Tyga

Blac Chyna Celebrates Son King Cairo's Birthday with Ex Tyga
  • Blac Chyna reunited with her ex Tyga over the weekend for their son’s birthday – TMZ
  • Rowan Blanchard‘s former Girl Meets World co-stars send her birthday wishes – Just Jared Jr
  • Emma Stone stuns at the 2017 BFI London Film FestivalLainey Gossip
    • >Cardi B is slamming her haters – TooFab
  • Fetty Wap has a new song out! – MTV
  • Happy Death Day gets rave reviews – Popsugar
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Blac Chyna, Newsies

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Ariel Winter's eight-year-old niece just got cast in a major TV role - TMZ
  • Olympian Gracie Gold says she's in treatment for an eating disorder and anxiety - Just Jared Jr
  • Seth Rogen is still DMing Donald Trump Jr. - TooFab
  • Nelly's accuser is dropping criminal charges - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Riverdale's Lili Reinhart is sharing her own sexual harassment story - Just Jared Jr