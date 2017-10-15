Top Stories
'SNL' Compares Kellyanne Conway to Pennywise from 'IT' - Watch Now!

'SNL' Compares Kellyanne Conway to Pennywise from 'IT' - Watch Now!

Michael Fassbender &amp; Alicia Vikander Host Beach Party Ahead of Rumored Wedding Weekend!

Michael Fassbender & Alicia Vikander Host Beach Party Ahead of Rumored Wedding Weekend!

Chris Hemsworth Goes Shirtless, Bares Ripped Body in Australia

Chris Hemsworth Goes Shirtless, Bares Ripped Body in Australia

Ariel Winter's 12-Year-Old Niece is Making a HUGE Pay Day

Ariel Winter's 12-Year-Old Niece is Making a HUGE Pay Day

Sun, 15 October 2017 at 12:11 pm

Chris Hemsworth & Mark Ruffalo Buddy Up for 'Thor: Ragnarok' Screening in Australia

Chris Hemsworth & Mark Ruffalo Buddy Up for 'Thor: Ragnarok' Screening in Australia

Chris Hemsworth looks super handsome on the red carpet for a special screening of his upcoming film Thor: Ragnarok on Sunday (October 15) at the Hoyts Entertainer Quarter in Sydney, Australia.

The 34-year-old actor was joined at the screening by his co-star Mark Ruffalo, who reprises his role as the Hulk in the latest Marvel superhero film.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Chris Hemsworth

The day before, Chris enjoyed some time off in his native Australia, where he went shirtless for a day at the beach!

Thor: Ragnarok hits theaters on November 2.

10+ pictures inside of the studs arriving at the screening…
Just Jared on Facebook
chris hemsworth mark ruffalo buddy up for thor screening in australia 01
chris hemsworth mark ruffalo buddy up for thor screening in australia 02
chris hemsworth mark ruffalo buddy up for thor screening in australia 03
chris hemsworth mark ruffalo buddy up for thor screening in australia 04
chris hemsworth mark ruffalo buddy up for thor screening in australia 05
chris hemsworth mark ruffalo buddy up for thor screening in australia 06
chris hemsworth mark ruffalo buddy up for thor screening in australia 07
chris hemsworth mark ruffalo buddy up for thor screening in australia 08
chris hemsworth mark ruffalo buddy up for thor screening in australia 09
chris hemsworth mark ruffalo buddy up for thor screening in australia 10
chris hemsworth mark ruffalo buddy up for thor screening in australia 11

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Ariel Winter's eight-year-old niece just got cast in a major TV role - TMZ
  • Olympian Gracie Gold says she's in treatment for an eating disorder and anxiety - Just Jared Jr
  • Seth Rogen is still DMing Donald Trump Jr. - TooFab
  • Nelly's accuser is dropping criminal charges - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Riverdale's Lili Reinhart is sharing her own sexual harassment story - Just Jared Jr