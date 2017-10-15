Chris Hemsworth & Mark Ruffalo Buddy Up for 'Thor: Ragnarok' Screening in Australia

Chris Hemsworth looks super handsome on the red carpet for a special screening of his upcoming film Thor: Ragnarok on Sunday (October 15) at the Hoyts Entertainer Quarter in Sydney, Australia.

The 34-year-old actor was joined at the screening by his co-star Mark Ruffalo, who reprises his role as the Hulk in the latest Marvel superhero film.

The day before, Chris enjoyed some time off in his native Australia, where he went shirtless for a day at the beach!

Thor: Ragnarok hits theaters on November 2.

