'SNL' Compares Kellyanne Conway to Pennywise from 'IT' - Watch Now!

Michael Fassbender & Alicia Vikander Host Beach Party Ahead of Rumored Wedding Weekend!

Chris Hemsworth Goes Shirtless, Bares Ripped Body in Australia

Ariel Winter's 12-Year-Old Niece is Making a HUGE Pay Day

Sun, 15 October 2017 at 4:30 am

Cindy Crawford & Rande Gerber Couple Up for Furniture Shopping

Cindy Crawford & Rande Gerber Couple Up for Furniture Shopping

Cindy Crawford holds onto her husband Rande Gerber‘s arm while strolling around town on Thursday afternoon (October 12) in Los Angeles.

The hot couple is still going strong after nearly 20 years of marriage!

Cindy took to her Instagram account the other day to share a Boomerang video of her making a green juice with her blender.

“Back in the swing of things. Green juice anyone?” she captioned the below clip. Her family is back home after all the fashion weeks around the world!

A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on

