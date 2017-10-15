Dolly Parton Announces $1 Million Donation to Children's Hospital in Nashville

Dolly Parton is giving a major donation to the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital!

The 71-year-old country singer surprised the young patients in the infusion center of the hospital on Friday (October 13) in her native Nashville, Tenn.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Dolly Parton

During her visit, Dolly led a sing-along from songs off of her new children’s album – I Believe in You – while she spent the day visiting the patients and their parents.

Dolly also announced that she will be donating $1 million to the hospital in honor of her niece, who was treated their for leukemia several years ago.

“I had a great time today visiting @VUMCchildren & in honor of my niece & all the superhero kids I’m pledging $1,000,000 to the hospital!” Dolly tweeted after her visit.