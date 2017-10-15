Ellen Pompeo & Baby Son Eli Look Happy at Bonpoint x Baby2Baby Family Celebration!

Ellen Pompeo looked stylish while celebrating a new partnership!

The Grey’s Anatomy actress and her adorable 10-month-old son Eli joined Estee Stanley and Kelly Sawyer Patricof in celebrating the partnership between Bonpoint, the French couture house for children, with non-profit children’s organization Baby2Baby at Au Fudge on Saturday (October 14) in Los Angeles.

The guest list also included Louise Roe, Roxane Mesquida, Elizabeth Mathis, Angelique Cabral, Lauren Hastings, Natalia Bonifacci, Amanda Luttrell Garrigus, Anna Getty, Brett Ramey, Brigette Romanek, Candace Nelson, Catherine McCord, Chriselle Lim of “The Chriselle Factor”, Djuna Bel, Jenni Kayne, Katie Nehra, Marysia Reeves, Nikolai Haas, Rachel Zoe, Samantha Wennerstrom and Simone LeBlanc.

Guests participated in activities including French music classes and workshops for kids, as well as a themed photo booth. They also shopped looked from the new Bonpoint Fall / Winter 2017 collection, with 10% of proceeds benefiting Baby2Baby.

